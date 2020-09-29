Dubois County surpasses 1000 cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 1,009 positive cases.

Out of these 1,009 positive cases, approximately 126 cases are active, with 864 recovered.

19 deaths have been reported as well.

8,455 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Thursday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.