Dubois House Destroyed in Late Night Fire

A house in Dubois is a total loss after a late-night fire.

Dubois Volunteer Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dubois around midnight this morning.

The house was owned by Brian and Karen Terwiske, as well as Dustin Terwiske. Part of the house was rented out.

Firefighters were called when Dustin’s dog alerted him of the fire. Everyone in the house was able to make it out without injuries.

When firefighters arrived, they say that the roof of the building had already collapsed.

Along with the house, the fire consumed an older model Chevelle. A Corvette was able to be driven out of the garage before the garage was consumed in the fire.

No word on what caused the fire.

22 firefighters and three trucks were on the scene.