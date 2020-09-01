Elizabeth I. Simmers, age 79 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away Thursday evening, August 27, 2020 at her home.

Elizabeth was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on February 11, 1941 to Alvin and Leola (Malone) Krieg. She married Robert L. Simmers on September 13, 1969. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2006.

She retired as a Patient Records Administrator from Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper after many years of service.

She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Jasper, and participated in their Joy club. She was also a member of the Dubois County Purdue Club.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles, Purdue University sports, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are one son; Alex Simmers (April), Jasper, one daughter; Amanda Nelson (Andrew), Fishers, IN, two step-daughters; Kimberly Layne (Jeff), Terre haute and Paula Followell (Doug), Sullivan, IN, one step-son; Kevin Simmers (Heather), Michigan, eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, several step-great grandchildren. three sisters; Patricia Graman, Evansville, Priscilla “Susie” Powell (Jerry), French Lick, and Donna Temple (Duane), Jasper, three brothers; Norman Krieg (Mary Kaye), Jasper, David Krieg (Maggie), Huntingburg, and Mike Krieg (Polly), Velpen, two sisters-in-law; Verna Krieg, Jasper, and Judy Krieg, Ferdinand.

Preceding her in death beside her husband were two brothers, Roger Krieg and Gary Krieg.

Funeral services for Elizabeth I. Simmers will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from Noon until the 2:00 p.m. service time on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church or a favorite charity.

