Elizabeth L. “Betty” Wollenmann, 87, of Ferdinand, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday August 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Betty was born December 1, 1932 in St. Meinrad to Alois and Anna V. (Fischer) Borho. She was united in marriage to Leander C. Wollenmann on April 8, 1953 in St. Meinrad Archabbey Church. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2006.

Betty was an inspiring, strong woman who possessed a caring heart and a loving spirit. Her gentle, quiet nature gave her the ability to truly listen and be present to those around her, receiving and loving each person as Christ. Her smile could light up a room and her laugh as warm as her heart. Her faith in God was forever strong and her love of Jesus and devotion to Mary present in everything she did. She was a very prayerful woman and dedicated Oblate for seventy years. She enjoyed going to mass, attending pilgrimages to the Monte Casino Shrine, and was always happy to be with her family. She liked playing cards, especially Euchre. While winning the game was fun, she would playfully insist that both teams had to each win at least one game apiece before the day was done. If one word could sum up every lesson she taught, it would be love. Betty loved God and neighbor, was never too busy or self- concerned to listen to the need of another. She was an amazing mother grand-mother and great-grandmother, who cared for her family with a loving spirit even when she was tired. She always wanted to bring joy to others. Though her work here on earth has ended, her voice will continue to be heard in the kindness we show and her spirit will live on in the love we share. She will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.

Betty was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Huntingburg, St. Ferdinand St. Anns Sodality. She was an Oblate of St. Meinrad Archabbey for seventy years, and a member of the Ferdinand Daughters of Isabella.

Surviving are her children, Mary Sue (Tim) Kern of Huntingburg, Michael (Cheryl) Wollenmann of Bristow, Steve Wollenmann of Ferdinand, Cindy (Joe) Carter of Huntingburg, Mark (Angie) Wollenmann of Ferdinand, Tim (Stephanie) Wollenmann of Ferdinand, Jeff (Kelly) Wollenmann of Ferdinand, Michelle (Jeff) Blalock of Ferdinand. Nineteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. One brother, Norman (Sandy) Borho of Tell City. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Alois and Anna (Fischer) Borho, brothers, Ray Borho, Maurice Borho, sisters, Dorothy Arvin, Margaret Mathies, and Mary Ann Wollenmann.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday September 3, 2020 in St. Ferdinand Church at 12:00 PM with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of mass in the church. Covid 19 guidelines and protocol for gatherings will be followed. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.