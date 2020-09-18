Eugene P. Hedinger, 90, of St. Meinrad passed away Thursday September 17, 2020 at Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center. Eugene was born September 28, 1929 in Perry County to George and Apolona (Waninger) Hedinger. He was united in marriage to Viola Braun on May 3, 1952 in St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tell City.

Eugene was a member of Saint Meinrad Parish. He was a retired farmer and logger. He also retired as a truck driver for Mulzer and Foster Brothers Trucking. He enjoyed farming, UTV rides, story- telling and being with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Viola Frieda Hedinger, Six sons, James Hedinger of Mariah Hill, Phillip Hedinger of Tell City, Keith Hedinger of Bretzville, Randall (Sharon) Hedinger of St. Meinrad, Charles (Diane) Hedinger of Tell City, Kevin Hedinger of St. Meinrad, and John (Kerrie) Hedinger of St. Meinrad. Fifteen grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. One brother, Daniel Hedinger of Fulda, Two sisters, Imelda Thomas of Dawson Springs, KY., and Martha Oser of Jasper. He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Hedinger, a daughter, Sandra Hedinger, four brothers, David, Seo, Ollie, and Kenny Hedinger and one sister, Pearline Kluemper.

A mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday September 22nd at 12:00 PM CST in Saint Meinrad Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 11:30 CST Tuesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.