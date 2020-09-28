Ferdinand Parks Board cuts ribbon for Old Town Lake Project

Last Saturday was a day that the Ferdinand Park Board had been looking forward to for a very long time.

Park Board President, Matt Weyer, stood by Old Town Lake Clubhouse with his fellow board members and the town council and officially cut the ribbon for the Old Town Lake Project.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting were originally scheduled for mid-summer when the lake reopened but had to be pushed back by a few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the department’s records, Weyer says the idea took decades to complete.

“It started actually in the late 90s. The first documentation shows that there was some activity out here in the late 90s and then we applied several for several grants in the 2000s. So the previous park boards really got the ball rolling on this,” Weyer says.

The park is full of new ways to get out and enjoy nature. Weyer says one of their most popular activities is the trail.

“Well, we have a one-mile trail around the lake. Part of it is asphalted but most of it is compacted gravel. There’s an observation point and a rest area near the trail’s halfway point. Benches are also located along the trail for you to sit down, rest, and enjoy the views,” Weyer says.

While making these improvements, Weyer also says that they were able to salvage a piece of the town’s history.

“The clubhouse is 105 years old and is the town’s original pump house. It was in pretty bad shape when we got a hold of it about four and five years ago and we’ve turned it into a beautiful shelter house. We restored the brick, the roof, all of the wood and painted it and I think it’s a beautiful point to rest and to picnic out here,” he says.

Weyer also says they are going to build a fishing pier, thanks to a generous donation from a resident’s family.

“We’ve received a donation from James F. ‘Bouncer’ Olinger and his family. James passed away in February, and his wife Shirley and his daughters wanted to memorialize him with something. So they made a donation for us to build a fishing pier,” Weyer says.

And this is only phase one of the project. Weyer explains what his goals are for phase two.

“We’d love to get a restroom and storage building out here. We would also love to get a kayak launch to help with getting your kayak in and out of the lake,” Weyer says.

The park board is also holding a fundraiser to help raise money for the project’s second phase.

For more information, visit ferdinandindiana.org/park-board.