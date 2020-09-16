Ferdinand Safe Haven Baby Box installment process nearing completion

The Town of Ferdinand is one step closer to having a Safe Haven Baby Box!

The box was officially installed at the Doc Thomas-Bohnenkemper building on Saturday, September 5th.

It took approximately five hours for a contractor crew to install.

The next steps include building a privacy fence on the east and north sides of the structure and installing an alarm system for both the building and central dispatch.

The box will officially be activated after Memorial Hospital EMT crews have moved from the firehouse into the Doc Thomas-Bohnenkemper building.

EMTs are expected to be completely moved in by early October.