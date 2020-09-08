Former youth mentor convicted of child molesting

A former Ferdinand youth mentor has been found guilty of child molesting.

The victim’s mother filed a report in August of 2019, claiming that 28-year-old Nathan Albrecht had molested her child for six to nine months.

The mother also told officers that Albrecht was her child’s mentor for two years through the “Mentor’s For Youth” program.

Dubois County Prosecutor, Anthony Quinn, says that The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition conducted a forensic interview in August 2019 and determined that Albrecht had abused the child on more than one occasion.

Albrecht was convicted of two counts of child molestation and one count of performance harmful to a minor last Thursday after a two-day trial in Dubois County Circuit Court.

The jury deliberated for two and a half hours before handing down the guilty verdict.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday, October 1st.