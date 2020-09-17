Gerald “Chub” Stenftenagel, age 72 of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020 at home.

Chub was born in Jasper, Indiana on February 26, 1948 to Roman and Lilla Mae (Hopf) Stenftenagel. He married Julie Kordes on May 30, 1970 in St. Anthony Catholic Church.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam war, and was life member of the VFW Post #693 in Jasper.

Chub retired as a parts man from Hasenour Motor Company in St. Anthony after 41 years of service. He then worked part time for Kitten Automotive in Ferdinand.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Chub served on the St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department and was on their board of directors. He was a member of the St. Anthony Community Center.

He enjoyed camping, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and I.U. Basketball fan, NASCAR racing, and enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews sporting events.

Surviving is his wife, Julie Stenftenagel of St. Anthony, one daughter; Amanda “Mandy” Stenftenagel of St. Anthony, four sisters; Donna Schuetter (Jerry), Jasper, Joyce Stenftenagel, Jasper, Cindy Meyer (Jerry), Jasper, and Brenda Gehlhausen (Rod), Jasper, three brothers; Melvin Stenftenagel (Pat), Jasper, John Stenftenagel, St. Anthony, and Joe Stenftenagel (Deb), Jasper, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and two brothers, Ronnie and Larry Stenftenagel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald “Chub” Stenftenagel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Jasper VFW Post #693 will conduct military graveside rites.

There will be no public visitation, a private family visitation will be held at the Becher- Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, the St. Anthony Fire Department, or a favorite charity.

