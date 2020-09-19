Governor Holcomb orders flags to half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has passed away at the age of 87.

Ginsburg has suffered a number of health issues in recent months, including metastatic cancer.

She has served on the high court since 1993 after being appointed by then-President Clinton.

In honor of Ginsburg and her service, Governor Holcomb is directing all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset until the day of her interment.