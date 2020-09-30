Governor Holcomb signs executive order to extend health care licensing

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a new executive order to extend the temporary licensing of health care workers who don’t currently hold an active license.

The following workers will be permitted to practice for an additional 90 days:

-medical professionals who retired or became inactive in the last five years

-medical professionals who hold licenses in other states

-certain medical students and graduates

These professionals must register with the Indiana Professional licensing Agency at in.gov/pla. They are also allowed to assist in screenings, telemedicine, and other basic procedures to allow regularly licensed medical professionals to be on the frontline.

In an effort to recruit poll workers for Indiana’s upcoming general election, the executive order also ensures election workers are able to collect their stipend without reducing their unemployment benefits.