Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County breaks ground for eighteenth home

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County broke ground for their eighteenth home this past weekend.

Future Habitat Homeowner, Jamie Fleming, and her two children joined the non-profit and officially broke ground for their new home on Saturday afternoon.

The home is located on Birk Street in Jasper and is the first home that Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County has built in Jasper in several years.

This particular home will be built through a new partnership with Patoka Valley School Cooperative and Vincennes University-Jasper.

As of now, the home is expected to be completed in January or February.

Volunteers of all skill levels are encouraged to join in some capacity, whether it be on a construction site, through fundraising efforts, or at the organization’s ReStore located near the Dubois County 4-H fairgrounds.

For more information or to support the build, please call Executive Director Michael Richard at (812)-704-8441 or michael@duboishabitat.org.