Home Instead Give Tips on How Seniors Can Stay Safe in COVID-19

Even though staying home to stay healthy and away from COVID-19 may make someone a little stir crazy, it’s still important for senior citizens to stay safe.

General Manager of Home Instead Senior Care Rachelle Beckman stresses that seniors staying home is crucial for their health, even if they are taking protective measures like wearing a mask.

Beckman says that she knows that there are things senior citizens still need from outside their home, like groceries and medicine, and that there are avenues seniors can take to get what they need and still stay safe.

Beckman says that a good way to keep oneself entertained and away from depression is to change up a routine and try something new.

Beckman also says that this shouldn’t just be a one-person show when dealing with things like this and interacting with family is definitely important during these times.

To learn more about how you can help yourself or a senior in your life during this time, head to HomeInstead.com/covid-19 to see a list of resources of what you can do to stay safe and keep others safe.