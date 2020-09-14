Huntingburg man arrested for rape

A Huntingburg man was taken into custody over the weekend on a rape charge.
31-year-old Francisco Perez was arrested on Saturday on felony charges of rape, and criminal confinement, and a misdemeanor count of battery.
Memorial Hospital staff were treating a female involved in a sexual assault and contact the Jasper Police Department on Saturday morning.
After investigating the incident, police determined that Perez sexually assaulted the female at a residence in Jasper late Friday night.
Perez was taken into custody at the Work Release Center and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.
