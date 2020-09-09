Huntingburg Regional Airport to hold ribbon cutting for runway expansion project

The Huntingburg Regional Airport will soon be known as the Indiana first airport with a tunnel.

The Dubois County Airport Authority and the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce are cutting a ribbon to officially open the tunnel early next week.

The tunnel is located on County Road 200 South and is just part one of a four-part plan to extend the local aviation runway.

The overall project consists of a $13.1 million expansion of the runway and is 90% funded by the FAA.

But the time it took to complete the project didn’t just fly by. Talks of expanding the runway started two decades ago.

The ribbon-cutting takes place on Monday, September 14th, at 10am at the south entrance of the new tunnel, adjacent to the intersection of County Road 900 South and County Road 200 West.

The public is welcome to attend.

For more information, visit DuboisCountyChamber.com or email info@DuboisCountyChamber.com.