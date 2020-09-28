Huntingburg Street Department to hold annual “Fall Cleanup Days” event

Huntingburg residents have a chance to get rid of unwanted pieces of furniture, car parts, and other appliances next week without making a trip to a special dumpster site.

The city’s street department’s annual “Fall Cleanup Days” event takes place on Thursday, October 8th and Friday, October 9th, from 1 to 7 pm and on Saturday, October 10th, from 8 am to 4 pm at 1103 East 1st Street in Huntingburg.

The cost is $5 per car, $10 per truck, $10 per trailer under 8 feet, and $20 per trailer over 8 feet.

Additional fees apply for items such as vehicle tires on rims for $5; vehicle tires without rims for $4; large truck and tractor tires (over 15”) for $10; televisions, computer towers, and monitors for $10 per item; mattresses for $10; upholstered chairs for $10; and couches for $15.

Items smaller than 12 to 18 inches must be placed in a trash bag to be accepted. Each trash bag costs $1.

Items containing Freon, such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners, require a certificate from a licensed plumber stating the Freon has been removed.

Wood, plywood, asphalt shingles, and other construction debris will not be accepted.

This event is for Huntingburg residents only. A utility bill and ID are required.

The City of Huntingburg reserves the right to refuse any item.

For more information, call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812)-683-4122.