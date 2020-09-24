Indiana Asks Hoosiers To Stay Safe on Railroads

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has named the week of September 21st through the 27th as Rail Safety Week, asking Hoosiers to stay safe when it comes to the railroad.

According to Executive Director of Indiana Operation Lifesaver Jessica Feder, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours.

In 2019, Indiana experience 120 railroad crossing collisions with 44 people injured and 11 people dead, making Indiana the 4th highest ranked regarding national railroad crossing collisions.

As part of Rail Safety Week, new PSAs will be released as well as videos with personal stories of those affected by rail crossing or trespassing incidents.

To stay safe and to learn more, visit oli.org or call 812-528-4327.