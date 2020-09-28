Indiana Governor Nominee and Locals Speak at MidStates Corridor Protest

This weekend brought another protest to the area, attracting candidates for Indiana Government.

Many concerned citizens stood around the Square in Downtown Jasper protesting the MidStates Corridor, a project that proposes creating a road that connects I-69 near Bloomington to Rockport.

Many people are upset and concerned about the project. They say it could cut through family farms and the Hoosier National Forest. Some say that the project could take away from local businesses in the areas and could cost more than it’s worth.

Several people spoke at the protest, including Democratic Nominee for Indiana Governor, Dr. Woody Myers. Myers addressed the crowd, expressing that he is against the project. Myers stated that Indiana needs to focus on other issues.

Myers faces Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb this November in the Indiana Governor election.

Several protesters took the stand to show their disdain for the project. Dubois County native Jared Keller gave an impassioned speech, saying that this project will go through his family’s property if it gets approved.

Keller spoke about how he believes the project will take away not only physical property but something more.

To keep up to date on upcoming rallies, visit the Stop the Mid-States Corridor Project on Facebook. To learn more about the project, visit MidStatesCorridor.com.