Indiana moving to Stage 5 Saturday

After a three-month-long pause of the Back on Track Indiana plan, Governor Eric Holcomb says the state is finally ready to forward.

Stage 5 will begin on Saturday, September 26th, and last through Saturday, October 17th.

This means:

-the mask mandate will continue through at least Saturday, October 17th

-Hoosiers 65 years and older and those with known high-risk medical continues should continue following social distancing guidelines and remain cautious when in public

-organizers of events with more than 500 people must submit a written plan to their local health department

-restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can open at full capacity. Customers must be seated and social distancing is required

-personal services, gyms, fitness centers, conventions, amusement parks, cultural, entertainment and other tourism sites can open at full capacity. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities.

-senior centers and congregate nutrition sites can reopen, according to FSSA guidance

-Nursing homes and other assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities.

For more information, visit backontrack.in.gov.