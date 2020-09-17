Indiana ranked No. 1 in the nation for adoption

Indiana is the top state in the nation for increasing the number of children adopted from foster care.

Governor Eric Holcomb and U.S. Administration of Children and Families Assistant Secretary, Lynn Johnson, made the announcement at the statehouse on Thursday.

“Every child deserves to have people who will love and support them forever, so we’ve set out to ensure each is a part of a permanent, loving family,” Holcomb says, “With more than a thousand kids in Indiana who are still waiting to be adopted, we appreciate our federal partners’ continued support as we pursue forever homes for each and everyone.”

The state was also awarded an adoption and legal guardianship incentive award of more than $4.7 million. This funding will go towards enhancing the state’s child welfare system.

Holcomb made increasing adoptions a priority of his Next Level Agenda.

In 2019, 2,489 Hoosier children were adopted through the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS).