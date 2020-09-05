Indiana State Police warning public about online dog scams

If you’re thinking about purchasing a furry companion online, you may want to think twice.

Indiana State Police Detectives in Evansville are investigating a couple of fraud incidents where individuals tried to purchase a dog online.

Detectives say that a Warrick County resident recently tried to purchase a dog through a website for $900.

The dog was supposed to be shipped to the resident and required insurance and vaccinations, which was an additional $2,800.

Once the resident made the payment, the company informed them that the insurance was expired.

After becoming suspicious, the resident refused to make any additional payments and contacted the Indiana State Police.

In total, the victim paid $3,700 and never received a dog.

According to the Better Business Bureau data, nearly 10,000 scam reports and complaints have been received over the past three years about companies selling puppies and dogs.

The Federal Trade Commission estimates that only 10% of victims report these crimes, so the number could be much higher.

If you are interested in purchasing a dog online, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

-avoid classified sites

-communicate with the seller

-research prices

-meet the seller and the puppy/dog

-get a contract and check references

-be cautious of shipping services

-never wire money or use gift cards for payment

-if the price is too good to be true, it’s likely a scam!