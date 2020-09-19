Indiana’s unemployment drops to 6.4% in August

Indiana’s unemployment continues to drop.

The state had a jobless rate of 6.4% in August, which is still below the national rate of 8.4%.

This is a significant decrease from the state’s 7.8% rate in July.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 41,752 over the previous month.

This was a result of a decrease of 46,693 unemployed residents and an increase of 88,445 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.36 million.

The state’s 63.5 percent labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.7 percent.