Ireland Elementary School Receives National Blue-Ribbon Award

One of the schools in the Greater Jasper Consolidated School District is getting national recognition.

Ireland Elementary School is one of eight Indiana schools receiving the U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue-Ribbon Award on Thursday.

The awards program was created in 1918 and recognize the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming school environments.

Up to 420 schools can be nominated each year.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon School Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on November 12th and 13th.

Each honoree will receive a plaque and flag in the mail.

For more information and to see a list of award winners, visit ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.