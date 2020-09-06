Jacqueline “Jackie” Hachmeister, age 84, of Huntingburg, passed away at 9:20 a.m., on Friday, September 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born November 13, 1935, in Cannelton, Indiana, to Joshua and Goldie (Reed) Sims; and married James W. Hachmeister on November 2, 1957. Jackie was a homemaker; enjoyed fishing and camping; and loved playing cards. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. “Moon” Hachmeister, who died on December 18, 2005; her parents; two brothers, Merle Hachmeister and Warren Hachmeister; and one sister, Inez Fishback.

Jackie is survived by four children, Vicki (spouse, Jeff) Hartke of Huntingburg, Kimberly Borges of Austin, Texas, James (partner, Karen Rochowiak) Hachmeister, Jr. of Huntingburg and Merle Hachmeister of Huntingburg; seven grandchildren, Amber, Taryn, Colin, Bryce, Brayden, Mariah and Paul; five great-grandchildren, Braylon, Lane, Townes, Parker, and Seth; and two step-great-grandchildren, Deacon and Emerson.

Funeral services for Jacqueline Hachmeister will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., Sunday . The family asks that all friends in attendance wear protective masks and follow established COVID-19 safety protocols. Memorial contributions can be made to The Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.