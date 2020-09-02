Jasper Arts Center To Hold 27th Annual Juried Art Exhibition

Jasper Community Arts is pleased to announce its 27th ANNUAL JURIED ART EXHIBITION in the Krempp Gallery at the Jasper Arts Center. The show runs from September 2-27, 2020. The exhibit includes a wide variety of media and techniques: watercolor, oil, acrylic, prints, photography, collage, sculpture, and graphite. The exhibit consists of two and three-dimensional work. Only artists from Indiana, its contiguous states or former residents could apply.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be an Opening Reception. However, Jasper Community Arts will post a pre-recorded Discussion and Awards with the Juror via Jasper Community Arts Facebook page on Thursday, September 3rd, at 5:00pm. $2,000 in prize monies will be awarded in the categories of BEST OF SHOW, AWARD OF EXCELLENCE, HIGH HONOR AWARD and five HONORABLE MENTIONS.

Andy Jendrzejewski , Co-Founder of Art Space Vincennes, LLC, is a sculptor living and working in Vincennes, IN. His work ranges over many media. Over the years he has welded and cast metals, created clay figurative sculptures, constructed found object assemblages, and created temporary monumental environmental pieces in public places. He has worked with figurative, abstract, and non-objective imagery. Unlike many sculptors, Andy is a generalist in that he not only works with many sculptural media types and styles, but also with photography, painting, drawing, and collage. The label of sculpture does not always fit. Poetry might be just as descriptive.

Artists selected by the Juror for the exhibit are:

From Indiana

Abby Laux—Celestine, IN; Alexandra Giannell—Bloomington, IN; Beth DeSchamp—Jasper, IN; Bill Whorrall—Shoals, IN; Bob Zasadny—Oakland City, IN; Cecily Jo Meyer—Huntingburg, IN; Clarissa Pezone—Bloomington, IN; Curtis Uebelhor—Ferdinand, IN; Ivy Brenneman—Bloomington, IN; James Viewegh—Martinsville, IN; John Puffer, Vincennes, IN; Kazhia Kolb—Saint Meinrad, IN; Keith Hampton—English, IN; Mark Kebasso—Columbus, IN; Michael McAuley—Indianapolis, IN; Rob Millard-Mendez – Evansville, IN; Sara Steffey McQueen—Bloomington, IN; Tiffany Hokanson—Bloomington, IN; Wenyan Xu—Bloomington, IN; Wyatt LeGrand—Bloomfield, IN; Yichen HU—Indianapolis, IN

From Ohio

Debrah Butler—Kent, OH; Lawrence Baker—Cleveland Hts. OH

From Kentucky

Brent Oglesbee—Bowling Green, KY; Dennis Mader—Louisville, KY; Elizabeth Clare Taylor—Bardstown, KY; Gweneth Dunleavy—Louisville, KY; Holly Oglesbee—Bowling Green, KY; Lexie Millikan—Marion, KY; Suzanne Spencer—Louisville, KY

From Illinois

Todd Snyder—East Peoria, IL

The Krempp Gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. It is also open by appointment by calling (812) 482-3070.

The Krempp Gallery is managed by Jasper Community Arts, a department of the City of Jasper. JCA is supported by Friends of the Arts, Inc., Indiana Arts Commission, Community Foundation Alliance and the National Endowment for the Arts.