Jasper Chamber of Commerce to host webinar for small business owners

More people are choosing to buy online, but for small business owners, keeping up with this new trend can be difficult.

To help ease these challenges, the Jasper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual seminar!

“6 Simple Ways to Elevate Your Customer’s Experience” is a webinar sponsored by Thryv.

By attending, you’ll hear the guest speaker, Thryv Business Advisor, Tara Cabral, talk about how to surprise and delight your customers while building long-lasting relationships and work referrals along the way.

The seminar takes place on Thursday, September 24th from 11:30 am to 12:15 pm on Zoom.

To register, head to thryv.biz/3lSG8Oo.