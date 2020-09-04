Jasper Community Arts To Host Virtual Workshops

Jasper Community Arts have announced a series of virtual workshops so people can have fun with art.

These workshops are available for students kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as adults.

The Virtual Fall Workshops will be offered over six weeks this coming fall.

Workshops being offered virtually include Photography, Basic Oil Paintings, Kids Clay, Adult Clay, Exploring Landscapes, Sketch of the Week, Fall Fun Creations, Sweatpants and Canvas, Stay At Home Art, Audition Techniques, and Theater Fundamentals.

All virtual workshops will take place via Zoom. In the days leading up to the start of the workshops, participants will be sent an email with a Zoom link to attend each workshop day. A suggested list of materials and supplies will be given to each participant. Supplies will not be provided for virtual classes unless said so beforehand.

You may register online at jasperarts.corsizio.com, by phone, or by mail. For more information, call the Jasper Arts Center at 812-482-3070, or visit our website, www.jasperarts.org for the registration form.

The registration deadline is Friday, September 25th, 2020.