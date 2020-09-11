Jasper Engines and Transmissions announces new vice president

Jasper Engines and Transmissions is welcoming a new vice president!

Randy Bauer was named as JASPER’s VP of Support Services on Thursday.

Bauer has been with Jasper for 29 years.

In the past, he has served as the Customer Services Manager and as the Gas Engine Division Manager for both the Jasper and Crawford County facilities.

Bauer currently serves as the Director of JASPER’s Maintenance Department, Fleet Service Department, Environmental Department, and Facilities Group for all manufacturing facilities.

But in his new role, Bauer’s responsibilities will also be expanded to oversee the Indiana Tool and Die Division and the Construction Department.