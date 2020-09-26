Jasper Man Arrested After Drugs Found During Traffic Stop

A Jasper man was arrested after police found drugs during a traffic stop.

On early Saturday morning, Jasper Police Officers stopped 47-year-old Robert Marks after they saw his vehicle had a license plate registered to a different vehicle.

Marks was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine while driving. Police found more drugs and paraphernalia.

Marks was arrested and charged with OWI, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Hypodermic Needle, Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended Infraction, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Fictitious Plates, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility.