Jasper Street Department beginning street preservation project Thursday

Jasper residents will have restricted access to streets around town tomorrow.

Due to circumstances beyond the city’s control with their contractor, the street preservation project that was originally scheduled to start on Wednesday, September 23rd, will now begin on Thursday, September 24th.

The Jasper Street Department sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience which this may cause.

The following streets will be affected on Thursday, September 24th:

-Robert Street, from 13th Street to 14th Street

-Dorbett Street, from 13th Street to 14th Street

-Howard Drive, from Northwood Avenue to 33rd Street

-Scott Rolen Drive, from 5th Street to the South end

-St. John Street, from 4th Street to 6th Street

The following streets will be done on Friday, September 25th:

-Wilson Street, from 13th Street to 14th Street

-5th Street, from Clay Street to US 231

All vehicles must be removed from the affected streets and out of driveways.

Residents will not be allowed to drive on the streets during this process.

The street being processed should be reopened by each evening, depending on the drying conditions.

All residents will be notified by door hanger the day before their street is processed.