Jasper Street Department to close Brescher and Sapphire Drive intersection

Jasper residents may want to give themselves a few extra minutes for the Thursday morning commute.

The Jasper Street Department is closing the Brescher and Sapphire Drive intersection at 8 am on Thursday, October 1st for storm sewer replacement.

It is expected to reopen around 4 pm barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen event.

Motorists will need to find an alternate route and through traffic will not have access to this area during this time.