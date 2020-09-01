Jasper woman arrested for OWI after traffic stop

A traffic stop put a Jasper woman in handcuffs earlier this week.

44-year-old Krista Schmitt was initially pulled over for an expired registration at the corner of West 6th and Saint Charles Street on Monday afternoon.

However, after administering sobriety and portable breath tests, police determined that she was impaired.

She was then transported to the Jasper Police Department for a certified breath test.

This revealed that she had a BAC .11%.

Schmitt was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with misdemeanor counts of OWI endangerment and OWI, and a felony count of OWI with a prior conviction.

This charge was elevated to a felony because of a prior conviction for OWI in 2019.