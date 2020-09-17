Jerry Dee Schurz, age 81, of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:54 a.m., on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born August 17, 1939, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Karl and Mary (Robling) Schurz; and married Patty L. Whitsitt on June 9, 1956, at the Church of Christ in Duff. Jerry worked in management at the MetLife Insurance Company for 30 years and owned Hunter Paving and Construction Company. He was a founding member of the Northside Christian Church in Huntingburg where he was an Elder, song leader and adult Bible study leader; and a member of the Dubois County Masonic Lodge #520 F&AM. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, John Schurz.

He is survived by his wife, Patty L. Schurz of Huntingburg, Ind.; three children, Kurt Schurz of Huntingburg, Ind., Kim (Ed) Chambers of Paragon, Ind. and Jay (Leila) Schurz of Linton, Ind.; one sister, Linda (“Hub”) Mundy of Huntingburg, Ind.; by thirteen grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to attend public visitation for Jerry Schurz held from 3:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg . Private funeral services will take place the following day with burial at Mayo Cemetery near Duff. Ministers Jason Rae and Ron Frazier will officiate at the funeral.