Judy A. Klem, age 73 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Judy was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on December 24, 1946 to Wilfred “Bill” and Leona (Heldman) Kluemper. She married Morris D. Klem on October 19, 1991 in Precious Blood Catholic Church.

She retired from Memorial Hospital in Jasper after 38 years of service, where she worked as a Cardiac Technician and also as an EMT in her earlier years.

Judy was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper and their Ladies Sodality and church choir.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, singing karaoke and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren who referred to her affectionately as “Granny”.

Surviving are her husband Morris Klem of Jasper, one daughter; Juanita Eckert (Tom), Jasper, three sons; Jerry Haas (Marla), Ireland, Jim Haas (Christina Bodkins), Jasper, and John Haas (Tonya Heif), Jasper, eight grandchildren; Kylee Eckert, Levi Eckert, Elijah Eckert, Seth Eckert, Nick Haas, Zach Haas, Devin Haas, and Jordan Haas, three sisters; Mary Jo Hart (John), Jackie Seifert (Randy), both of Jasper, and Becky Troesch (Bill), Ferdinand, seven brothers; Don Kluemper (Kathy), John Kluemper (Chris), Jim Kluemper (Amanda), Willie Kluemper (Medea), and Larry Kluemper (Connie) all of Jasper, Albert Kluemper (Pam), Ferdinand, and Bob Kluemper (Brenda), The Villages of Florida.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and one sister, Carol Jean Kluemper, who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy A. Klem will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9 a.m. until the 10 am Mass time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Thursday. The Precious Blood Church will pray a rosary at 1:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.