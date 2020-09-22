Karl G. Fluckey, age 48, of Washington, Indiana, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home.

Karl was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 15, 1972, to Thomas and Judith (Baker) Fluckey.

Due to a childhood illness, Karl was left with severe physical and mental handicaps, but through all of this he was still able to touch and inspire many people throughout his life. Those who knew Karl could feel his love for family and friends, and his greatest contribution will be how he taught those around him to love, live and appreciate life.

He loved coloring and his Etch-A-Sketch, and looking at and carrying around stacks of magazines.

Surviving are his mother, Judy Fluckey, Jasper, IN, four siblings, Tammy (Bert) Hayworth, Loogootee, IN, Tim Fluckey, Jasper, IN, Shelley (Keith) Truelove, Otwell, IN, Shari Morrison, Jasper, IN, three nieces and seven nephews, one great niece, and one great nephew.

Preceding him in death is his father, Thomas Fluckey.

A service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date. Rev. Darrel Land will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all Karl’s caregivers throughout his life for their excellent care.

