Kenneth M. Dicus, 81, of Dale passed away Thursday September 17, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville. Kenneth was born June 25, 1939 in Steelville, Missouri to Fred and Hazel (Humphrey) Dicus. He was united in marriage to Theresa “Terri” Pund on July 24, 1965 in Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church.

Kenneth retired from the U.S. Navy after serving 22 years. His commands throughout his career include USS Princeton, US Naval Station, Washington DC, USS Vigil, USS Saratoga, USS Kretchmer, Naval Air Station, Key West, FL., and USS Connole. He was a member of the US Navy Fleet Reserve, and a member of Holland American Legion. Kenneth was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Saint Joseph Church, and it’s Mens Sodality. After leaving service Kenneth worked at Holland Dairy for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking, and being with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife Theresa “Terri” Dicus, three sons, Patrick (Tiffany) Dicus of Fort Branch, Brian Dicus and fiance’ Tammy Nixon of Evansville, Jeffrey (Angela) Dicus of Dale. One step-daughter, Margi (Brian) Philbin of Alpharetta, GA. Four grandchildren, Dakota Dicus, Luke Clark, Emily Dicus, and Jacob Payne. Three brothers, Jack (Debbie) Dicus of Bourbon, MO., Gerald Dicus of Steelville, MO., and Tim (Rita) Dicus of Cuba, MO., sisters, Judy (Gene) Whittaker of Steelville, MO., Carol Watson of Steelville, MO., Linda Dicus of Hillsboro, MO., and Peggy Gregory of Rolla, MO. Also surviving are many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Louis, Bill, Alan and Richard Dicus.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:00 AM CST Monday September 21st at St. Joseph Church in Dale, burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 4 to 8 PM CST on Sunday and from 8:00 AM CST until the time of the service Monday. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.