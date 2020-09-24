Knox County Property Being Broken Into and Burglarized

Knox County Sherriff’s Office is saying that houses and cars are being broken into.

Over the last several days there have been homes burglarized, vehicles stolen and items from within vehicles taken.

These thefts and burglaries have been predominantly occurring in the northern part of Knox County and are occurring at all hours of the day and night.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be vigilant. Contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 812-882-7660, Central Dispatch at 812-882-1502, or 911 if you notice any suspicious activity in your neighborhood or around the county.

They also recommend that residents remove all valuable items from their vehicles, remove the keys and lock the doors. In addition, secure all valuable items in your home if you plan to be gone.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Detectives have several leads at this time and are actively investigating these cases.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.