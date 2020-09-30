Lieutenant Governor Crouch announces $4 million in CARES funding for meat processing plants

Local and small meat-processing agribusinesses are receiving state help to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch announced that $4 million in federal CARES Funding has been allocated for the Indiana Meat Processing Expansion Development Grant Program on Wednesday.

“Indiana’s agricultural economy is a driving force for our state and it is critical these agribusinesses receive the resources needed to get back on track,” Crouch says. “This grant program will offer much-needed funding for small and family-operated processing businesses, and we encourage them to share their increase of products with Hoosiers.”

National food supply chain disruptions during the global pandemic have highlighted Indiana’s need to support and expand regional small scale facilities that can be accessed during both normal and emergency situations.

The program will be administered by the ISDA and could reimburse up to 50% of eligible expenses, with a maximum award of $150,000. Grants will only reimburse the eligible costs between March 1st, 2020, and December 30th, 2020.

These funds will be a one-to-one match on investments and can be used for equipment purchases, personal protective equipment, food safety equipment, facility upgrades, employee training, and a variety of other necessities.

For a full list of grant guidelines, visit isda.in.gov.

All applicants must be licensed and in good standing by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. To be eligible, the applicant must represent an existing business with less than 500 employees and have at least one federal or BOAH-regulated livestock or processing slaughter facility located in Indiana,

Producers must apply for an ISDA- administered programs online in.gov/isda starting October Monday, October 5th.