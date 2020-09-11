Martin County Under Burn Ban

For those who haven’t heard, Martin County is under a burn ban.

The Martin County Board of Commissioners put the county under the ban on Wednesday.

This is due to the fact that the county has suffered from dry weather conditions and that a risk of widespread fire hazards is a concern.

Under this burn ban, campfires and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23in wide by 6 inches tall, are prohibited. Open burning of any kind, be that with wood, combustible matter, debris, vegetation, or burn barrels are prohibited.

The burning of charcoal briquettes or propane is not prohibited.

Charcoal from permitted grills shall not be removed from the grills until the charcoal has been thoroughly extinguished.

Martin County Residents are asked to limit their use of fireworks that don’t leave the ground and refrain from aerial fireworks.

This burn ban will last until the Martin County Commissioners lift it.