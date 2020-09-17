Mary Lou Henke, 78, of Jasper passed away Monday September 14, 2020 at her home. Mary Lou Was born April 2, 1942 in Ferdinand to Victor & Eleanor (Boeglin) Hedinger. She was united in marriage to Eugene “Gene” Henke on November 26, 1960 in Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church.

Mary Lou was a homemaker. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband Eugene “Gene” Henke. Four sons, Glenn Henke of Huntingburg, Steve (Rita) Henke of Dale, Brian (Dee Ann) Henke of Birdseye, Rick Henke and companion Karen Fetter of Ferdinand. One daughter, Debbie (Mike) Buschkoetter of Ferdinand. Ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. One sister, Rosie (Bob) Greulich of Ferdinand. Three brothers, Robert (Margie) Hedinger of Florida, Paul (Tina) Hedinger of Jasper, and John (Crystal) Hedinger of Greensburg. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Patricia Englert, a brother, Joseph Hedinger, a son-in-law, Patrick Kerstiens, and a grandson, Jason Kerstiens.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at St. Ferdinand Church.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday September 21, 2020 in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.