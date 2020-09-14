Memorial Hospital opens new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is opening a new COVID-19 testing site.

This new site is located at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Rumbach Street in Jasper (formerly known as Old National Bank next to Fazoli’s.)

This replaces the drive-thru testing site previously located at Urgent Care in Huntingburg.

A physician or provider order and appointment time are required to be tested.

Drives thru times are Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, call Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 hotline at (812)-996-6330.

If you can’t make it to this new location, other testing sites are:

-Memorial Urgent Care (507 E. 19th Street, Huntingburg): The patient is evaluated by a provider, who determines testing and treatment. Open daily Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

-Memorial Hospital Emergency Department (800 W. 9th Street, Jasper): The patient is evaluated by a provider, who determines testing and treatment. It is open 24 hours a day.

-Indiana State Department of Health Testing Site (400 Clay Street, Jasper): Tests anyone with or without symptoms. Open Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Schedule an appointment through lhi.care/covidtesting or phone 888-634-1116.