Mid-States Corridor Project Study Taking Longer Than Originally Thought

The Mid-States Corridor Project study is taking longer than expected.

Dubois Strong held their annual meeting yesterday over Zoom, where Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority chairman Mark Schroeder gave an update on the study.

He says the reason that it is being delayed is that public hearings need to be held so that people can make comments at the hearings. With those likely being delayed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Schroeder says that the Tier 1 Environmental Impact Study will take until late 2021 to complete.

It was originally scheduled to be finished by mid-year 2021.