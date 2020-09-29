More Information Released Regarding Monday’s Fatal Accident

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on the fatal crash that took place on State Road 64.

On Monday afternoon, 88-year-old Frederick Hannebutt of Huntingburg was crossing State Road 64 on his ATV. As he was crossing, he came in the path of 57-year-old Joseph Burger, who was driving his car down the road.

The two collided, ejecting Hannebutt from his ATV. He sustained life-ending injuries.

All of Burger’s airbags deployed as a result of the accident and the vehicle is suspected to be a total loss. Burger did not sustain any injuries. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be involved. The incident is currently under investigation.

The Indiana State Police Reconstruction Unit is assisting the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office in reconstructing the scene.

The Indiana Conservation Office is also investigating the crash due to an ATV being involved.