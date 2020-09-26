Orange County Woman Arrested After Running Over Her Husband

An Orange County woman has been arrested for Reckless Homicide.

Friday evening, Washington County 911 got a call about a man lying in a ditch along US 150 at the Orange/Washington County Line. When officers arrived they found the man dead and was told that a car may have intentionally struck him.

Indiana State Police detectives found that 39-year-old Sandra Adelle Huff of Paoli was driving with her husband, 45-year-old Roger Hardin, and two friends. The group was driving along US 150 when the husband and wife got into an argument. The argument became physical which caused the car to drive into a ditch.

Hardin and one of the passengers got out of the vehicle. When Huff tried to pull back out onto the highway, she ran over Hardin, killing him. Huff then left the scene, leaving both Hardin and the one passenger.

Officers found Huff three hours later in Washington County. Huff is currently charged with Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 Felony, and was incarcerated at the Washington County Jail without further incident.

This investigation is ongoing as detectives await autopsy results and will conduct additional interviews and further inspect the vehicle and crash scene.