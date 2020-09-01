Otwell man arrested for battery after gas station altercation

Reports of a physical altercation at a Jasper gas station left one man injured and put another behind bars.

It happened at the north side Citgo Gas Station on Newton Street on Monday evening.

42-year-old Anthony Nash of Otwell was arguing with another male subject when it turned physical.

Nash was arrested for battery resulting in serious bodily injury and is being held in the Dubois County Security Center.

The charge was elevated to a Level 5 Felony due to the injuries the other male received.

He was taken transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.