People’s Theater of Southern Indiana to bring Into the Woods to Lincoln Amphitheater

People’s Theatre of Southern Indiana is bringing a classic musical to life at the Lincoln Amphitheatre next month.

Into the Woods intertwines several of Brother Grimm and Charles Perrault’s fairy tales to explore the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests.

The musical is tied together by a story about a baker and his wife who want to start a family, a witch who places a curse on them, and their interaction with storybook characters along the way.

The performances take place on Friday, October 2nd, and Saturday, October 3rd at the Lincoln Amphitheatre.

General admission tickets are $9.95 and can be purchased at LincolnAmpitheatre.com or by calling (812)-937-2329.

All seating is limited to less than one-fifth of the venue’s 1,500, fully covered, outdoor seating area.

Hand sanitizer will be provided through a partnership with Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery.

All CDC rules and recommendations will be followed.

Face masks and coverings are required to enter the facility, and when moving around the mezzanine area to concessions and restrooms. Once seated, patrons are allowed to take their mask off if they are comfortable to do so.

Although all patrons are encouraged to bring their own masks, the amphitheater will have masks available to purchase.

The production is a rental and is not an official Lincoln Amphitheatre offering. It will be directed by Evansville Native, Matthew Herrmann, and music direction by Laura Witte.