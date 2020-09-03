Pike County Schools switching to e-learning for rest of the week

The Pike County School Corporation is making changes to its reopening plan.

Due to the number of students and staff members in quarantine, Pike County Schools will operate under e-learning for the rest of this week.

The schools will follow a hybrid learning model beginning Tuesday, September 8th through at least Friday, September 25th.

At this time, all athletics and school activities will continue as planned.

Visitor access into buildings will remain at a restricted level.

For more information, pcsc.k12.in.us.