Polar Express Train rides in French Lick canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Those hoping to grab a seat on the Polar Express Train Ride in French Lick will have to wait another year.

The French Lick Scenic Railway decided to cancel this year’s rides due to COVID-19 concerns.

All guests holding tickets for 2020 should have received an email and will receive a letter in the mail with more details.

Tickets for the Polar Express Train Ride 2021 in French Lick will go on sale in 2021.

For more information about the cancellation, visit French Lick Scenic Railway’s Facebook page.