Purdue Extension Office and the Tri-County YMCA to hold program about easing fears of falling

Have you ever turned down a chance to go out with family or friends because you were scared about falling?

If so, the Purdue Extension Office and the Tri-County YMCA are hosting a program next month that can help you ease those fears!

A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls is a program designed in a way that reduces these fears while increasing activity levels among older adults.

Participants will learn how to set release goals to increase activities, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

The 8-week program will take place at the Spencer County Youth Community Center at the 4-H Fairground in Chrisney.

The classes are from 9 am to 11 am and will start on Friday. October 2nd, and continue each Friday through November 20th.

It is free of charge, but pre-registration is required. Spots are limited and masks are also required.

Each participant will receive a workbook.

These classes are part of Vincennes University’s Generations program.

To register, call Megan Jaspersen at (513)-403-7381 by September 30th.

For more information about A Matter of Balance, or if your agency or business is interested in hosting a workshop, contact Alma Kramer at (812)-888-4527 or at akramer@vinu.edu/.