Ruth Ann Gentry, age 80, of Huntingburg, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born January 27, 1940, in Bristow, to Alvin and Bernice (Flamion) Lasher; and married Eugene Gentry on July 11, 1959. Ruth Ann was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg; and owned and operated Wind in the Willows floral shop in Huntingburg for 18 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, golfing and working out. Most important was her family, who she loved spending time with. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gentry, who passed away in 1990; her parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Joella and Fred Evrard; brother-in-law- Joe Dauby; and by one granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Morgan.

She is survived by six children, Michael (Hazel) Gentry of Huntingburg, Chris (Shannon) Gentry of Huntingburg, Dennis (Beth) Gentry of Ireland, Beth Dahlen of Jasper, Laura Morgan of Jasper and Vince (Clara) Gentry of Huntingburg; her companion, Tony Harris of Huntingburg; two sisters, Alene Dauby of Tell City and Phyllis (John) Bender of St. Meinrad; by sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass for Ruth Ann Gentry will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Isidore’s Cemetery in Bristow. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 3:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, September 21st, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's or Parkinson's Association.